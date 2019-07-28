AC Milan will run further tests on Theo Hernandez’s right ankle in two weeks after he was diagnosed with a capsule ligament injury.

Theo Hernandez could miss the start of the Serie A season after AC Milan announced a scan on his right ankle revealed a capsule ligament injury.

The 21-year-old left-back was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Milan’s 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

An examination on Saturday revealed Theo, who joined in a reported €20million switch from Real Madrid, will be sidelined for at least a fortnight, after which further tests will be conducted.

The new Serie A season kicks off in four weeks, with Milan hoping to improve on their fifth-place finish in 2018-19.