Serie A defender reveals secret behind marking Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may be a handful for defenders the world over, but one man has played against him several times in La Liga, and is set to do so again in Serie A.

Diego Godin sealed a move from Atletico Madrid to Inter Milan on a free transfer, which means he isn’t far from fighting it out against Juventus, and particularly Cristiano Ronaldo, yet again.

The two players had numerous battles in La Liga when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, and even sparred in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, with CR7 coming out on top.

But Godin has now revealed that marking Ronaldo is more about the mental side of the game than the obvious physical side of it.

“Marking Ronaldo is not a technical issue, it’s more about concentration, because for 90 minutes you cannot let him out of your sight for a second. He will take that second to score a goal,” Godin told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

He also spoke about the feisty nature of the former Real Madrid man, highlighted by an incident which didn’t go down well with those at Atletico Madrid.

“As for some roughhousing, what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch, but I don’t like it when there’s a lack of respect. When Cholo made that gesture after our goal, it was towards our own fans, not Juve. Ronaldo’s version was different, he was disrespecting our supporters.”