Cristiano Ronaldo issued strong warning by Kathryn Mayorga’s mother after criminal charges on rape case are dropped

A few days after the district attorney dropped Cristiano Ronaldo’s charges on his alleged rape case by Kathryn Mayorga, her mother herself has issued a strong warning to the Juventus star, saying it’s “not over” and that her daughter will fight until justice is served.

Mayorga accused Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in the year 2009 and filed a case against the star footballer in November 2018, while also revealing that she had been forced to stay silent about the matter for nine years.

It was only last week that the Las Vegas district attorney released a statement that said that all charges against Ronaldo will be dropped because the allegation “cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt”.

“She refused to identify him or disclose where the crime occurred. As a result, the police were unable to follow investigative protocols for sexual assault cases or to conduct any meaningful investigation,” a spokesman was quoted as saying.

When asked if she was disappointed in the decision, Mayorga’s mother Cheryl told The Sun: “We’re just not going to comment right now because I’m not sure it is over.”

“All I can say is that Kathryn needs justice and that’s why we’re so low. It is what it is.”

Cheryl said so because while the criminal charges have been dropped, Ronaldo still faces a civil case in which he could still be found responsible for the rape and would then have to pay damages.

According to Mayorga’s lawsuit, she was raped in 2009 and then paid £300,000 by the Portuguese star’s team to keep quiet about the attack.

She further said that when she reported the alleged rape to police, a detective from Las Vegas Police Department warned her that she would be subject to “public humiliation” and accused of extorting her alleged attacker, which left her “terrified” and “unable to act for herself”, according to her own words from the 31-page legal filed by her last November.

The case is currently ongoing – and according to The Sun, Ronaldo recently requested permission from the court to allow him to file a 46-page rebuttal of Mayorga’s claims – in excess of the 24 pages usually allowed by the court.

