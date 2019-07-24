Maurizio Sarri reveals which position Cristiano Ronaldo will now play at for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo can play pretty much anywhere on the pitch, but new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri appears to have found the perfect spot for him.

Ahead of an International Champions Cup (ICC) clash against Inter Milan, Sarri explained the plan ahead and where Ronaldo will play while on tour with his teammates.

“He will be the player who will make the difference for us so the other 10 will have to adapt to him,” Sarri said to a media conference ahead of the game against Inter.

“During this tour he will play mostly as a left offensive striker, knowing very well he likes to move more central next to the other striker.

“As a team we have to be quick to adapt to his movements since he is capable of making the difference and he will do it for sure. In the first game, he scored and had a further couple of chances.”

It is clear by Sarri’s comments that Ronaldo will be the focal point for Juve’s push forward this season, and it all begins at the ICC where the Bianconeri were surprisingly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.

They now take on Serie A rivals Inter Milan with renewed confidence and belief, with CR7 very much at the heart of it.