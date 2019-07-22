Matthijs de Ligt reveals why he did not sign for Manchester United; praises agent Mino Raiola

Last week, Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt put an end to a lot of speculation on his future – by signing with Serie A giants Juventus, who paid his former owners AFC Ajax a world-record €85.5million to fund the move. Meanwhile, de Ligt himself asserted that money played no role in his summer move to Turin.

“Money played no role at all in my choice for a new club,” he said in an interview with Dutch publication VI. He further added:

“Everyone who knows me knows that. Money has never been the ‘leading’ cause. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I will respect that, but some people were saying things like that very easily.”

“Every day there was something new. Suddenly, even my father was too fat and that’s why one of the clubs [Manchester United] didn’t want me. That makes you go: ‘come on man’,” he said.

De Ligt also backed his agent Mino Raiola who, according to the 19-year-old, always does what is best for him.

“He has a lot of experience,” de Ligt said, referring to the super-agent who also looks after global stars such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli.

He further added: “I think there may be a certain negative image of him in Holland, but I certainly don’t experience it that way. I think if you ask all of his players if Mino does a good job for them, everyone would say yes.”

“That’s the most important thing. It’s not about what other people say about him, it’s about what he can do for me,” he explained.

Quotes via Goal.