Former Juventus player reveals club silenced her from talking about the Cristiano Ronaldo rape case

Former Juventus Women star Petronella Ekroth has revealed that the club silenced her from talking about the Cristiano Ronaldo rape case which was all over the headlines during the past season.

In a recent interview, Ekroth opened up on her short stint with Juventus, who gave her a “special treatment” throughout her time with them.

“A lot of things around there were very special. My views on how to respect and treat people are different. I did not feel that we foreign players were treated the same way as the Italians,” she observed.

The 29-year-old further proceeded to reveal how Juventus super Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape case with Kathryn Mayorga affected the club and how that affected their women players as well. Ekroth revealed that they were not supposed to speak about anything related to the issue and that it affected her badly.

“We didn’t have to talk about that. We were silenced not to mention it at all. You didn’t have to think about things, but you should keep a low profile and work for the club’s values,” she said, before concluding:

“In this way, you became very closed and I felt that my own opinions might have disappeared. You really get Juventus in some way, and have to stand up for what they think is right and wrong.”

Ekroth recently left the club to join Swedish Television network Viasat as a football pundit for the Premier League. Speaking about her new role in a recent interview, she said: “I am active and I also have a player perspective in a different way. I have an understanding of how things look.”

“It is always easy to sit on the side and say what to do and not to do, but it is important to understand that some situations are not always as easy as you might think.”

She also features as a defender for the Swedish women’s football team Djurgardens IF, where she joined this July after a one-year stint with the Bianconeri.

Quotes via Expressen.se.