Roma sign Veretout from Fiorentina

Veretout will cost Roma a €1million loan fee with the deal including an obligation for the Giallorossi to make the move permanent for €16m next year.
The transfer for the 26-year-old also includes a potential €2m of add-ons to be paid to Fiorentina.
Veretout, who has agreed a contract to 2024 with Roma, previously played for Nantes, Aston Villa and Saint-Etienne.
“I am very happy to play for this great club, with so many great players,” Veretout told Roma’s official club website.
“I am looking forward to sharing a great new phase of my career with some fantastic team-mates.”
“I am really pleased to be able to bring Jordan to the club,” said Gianluca Petrachi, Roma’s sporting director.
“From the very start of negotiations I recognised his eagerness to come here and wear the club’s colours. I am certain that his desire and technical qualities will prove a vital part of the side we are building.”