Reports: Juventus star banned from International Champions Cup for political reasons

According to reports, Juventus star Merih Demiral has been banned from their upcoming International Champions Cup (ICC) game against Inter Milan for political reasons.

The defender is tipped to make an appearance only in their first ICC match against Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore this weekend. He is then expected to make a return back home as Juventus’ game against Inter Milan is scheduled to be held in Nanjing, China – Demiral being a Turkish citizen is automatically banned from China, which is hence the reason why he will not play in the high-profile clash, according to Gazzetta.it.

After playing against Inter Milan, Juventus have another fixture in China – against Team K-League – which is expected to be held on 26th July. Gazzetta.it reports that Demiral will stay away from both games as he is yet to receive a permit that will allow him to enter China along with his teammates at Juventus.

The Italian publication further states that given the current state of tension between both China and Turkey, any party interested in visiting the former should make a request for the necessary travel documents directly from the Chinese embassy in Turkey – which did not happen on time in Demiral’s case. By the time he realized his folly, it was apparently too late to make it on time.

Speaking about the upcoming game, Juventus will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Singapore National Stadium, on 21st July. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST).