Juventus new signing Matthijs de Ligt reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to join Juventus

On Thursday the 18th of July, Serie A giants Juventus announced the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, the 19-year-old defender who took the Champions League by storm last season. According to de Ligt, he had already made up his mind to join the Bianconeri but it was Cristiano Ronaldo that finally convinced him to take the decision.

“After the UEFA NationsLeague final I was already sure that I wanted to join Juventus,” the centre-back said while speaking at his first press conference as a Juventus player.

He further added: “But it was still a big compliment to have Cristiano Ronaldo ask me to join here.”

“He did invite me to Juventus but it did not make the difference,” he explained.

🎙 de Ligt: "After the #NationsLeague final I was already sure that I wanted to join Juventus, but it was still a big compliment to have @Cristiano ask me to join here but it didn't make the difference."#TURNDELIGTON — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 19, 2019

“I always had a good feeling about Juventus and I’ve always been a fan,” de Ligt said at the press conference.

“I’m 19, I can still improve and I want to do that. It’s important to work hard every day and to learn and I hope to become a better player,” he added, before concluding:

“We want to win them all: this is the mentality of Juventus.”

The former Ajax captain also revealed that he will wear the Number 4 shirt at his new club as well.

“The number 4 for me has always been special, I wore it since the youth teams of Ajax. It has an important legacy here too at Juventus, so I hope to live up to this number. “

Quotes via Juventus’ official website.