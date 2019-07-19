Cristiano Ronaldo’s new teammate reveals why he left his former club to join Juventus

French star Adrien Rabiot who was recently signed by Juventus as a free agent has revealed why he left his former club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join Cristiano Ronaldo and co. at the Italian club this season.

Speaking in his first-ever press conference as a member of the Bianconeri squad, Rabiot said: “I have to tell you that me coming to Juventus only became tangible recently.”

“It went very quickly, I have to confess because we reached an agreement in a short time. We didn’t have any problems at all.”

“Certainly, Juventus is a great and prestigious club. That means they have great international experience, even if the last few years they had some problems in the Champions League. Having said that they’ve always reached the latter stages,” he said, before adding:

“Therefore, in my opinion, they’re a level up on PSG and that’s why I made this decision.”

Watch his entire press conference right here:

“I worked a lot with PSG, and I have to say the Champions League isn’t something that comes overnight. You need to accumulate a lot of experience season after season.”

The 24-year-old further explained: “As for Juventus, I’m here and I want to do my best, to help the club reach their targets and the Champions League is one of the most important. We must be very focused but not only on that. We need to go through the season step by step.”

I’ve come here with the aim of doing my bit,” Rabiot concluded.