Reports: Juventus reveal which star will play with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack

Juventus have looked formidable since signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer, but are expected to accelerate their bid for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this coming season with new manager Maurizio Sarri at the helm.

Spearheading that charge will be none other than Ronaldo himself, and reports now suggest which player could be used as his able deputy in the coming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo nurtures speed with sprint training in Portugal

Calcio Mercato and Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that the man given the green signal to play with CR7 is none other than Mario Mandzukic, who featured for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup final against France in Russia last year and scored as well.

Mandzukic is seen as the back up to Ronaldo, according to the report, which could spell trouble for Juve youngster Moise Kean, who was seen by many as the heir apparent.

Kean’s lack of consistency could be an issue that the club wants to address, which could mean that he could be sold as early as this summer transfer window, with Mandzukic and Ronaldo very much the first choices for the Bianconeri.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, as well as Everton in the Premier League have been linked with signing the Italian recently.