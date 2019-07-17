Parma sign Inter youngster Karamoh

Parma have signed Yann Karamoh on loan from Inter with an obligation to buy the 21-year-old forward at the end of next season.

Karamoh joined Inter from Caen in 2017, though failed to establish himself at San Siro, scoring just one goal in 18 appearances across all competitions.

The forward spent last season on loan at Bordeaux, netting three times in 32 games, and Karamoh has now been deemed surplus to requirements by Inter coach Antonio Conte.

Parma have secured the 21-year-old on an initial one-year loan, but are obligated to buy Karamoh – who has penned a deal until June 2023 – at the end of the season for a reported €13million fee.









Karamoh looks set to be followed out of the exit door at Inter by Mauro Icardi, with Juventus and Napoli reportedly interested in the striker.

Romelu Lukaku seems to be Inter's primary target to replace Icardi, with the striker having been left out of Manchester United's squad yet again for the Red Devils' pre-season clash with Leeds United in Australia on Wednesday.