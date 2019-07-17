WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain do sprints during Juventus training – and the difference is plain to see

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain took turns to do sprints during Juventus’ pre-season training and the difference in intensity and speed was painfully apparent to see.

Not for nothing is Cristiano Ronaldo considered to be the best player in the world alongside Lionel Messi. His consistency is phenomenal and despite being 34 going on 35, his physical fitness is always in peak condition.

It wasn’t too surprising to see then, when juxtaposed, that Gonzalo Higuain’s sprints seemed slow and lethargic when compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiery effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 28 goals and picked up 10 assists in 43 appearances last season for Juventus. However, while his individual statistics weren’t up to his usual lofty standards, it was collectively a superb season for the Portuguese star as he ended up winning three trophies – the Italian Supercopa, Serie A and the UEFA Nations League, the third of which was fuelled by a ridiculous hattrick from him against Switzerland in the semifinals.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri set a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and urged him to breach the 40 goal mark in 2019/20.

It was also reported that Sarri would be playing the Portuguese talisman as a false 9 in his famed Sarriball system.