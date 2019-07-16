Serie A star slams Maurizio Sarri for joining Juventus, calls it a betrayal

Maurizio Sarri may have left Chelsea to join Juventus, but it hasn’t gone down too well with one particular Serie A star who has worked with the Italian before.

Lorenzo Insigne has come out in public and slammed his former manager for joining Juventus this summer, who are direct rivals of Napoli, the club that Insigne currently plays for.

Sarri guided the Neapolitans to the top three of Serie A consistently, before leaving for Chelsea last season. This time around however, he has returned to Italy to take over the reins at Juventus.

“I said it and I say it again, for us Neapolitans, that was a betrayal,” Insigne said during a Q&A session.

“Now we have to focus on ourselves and try to beat him. The Scudetto is a dream for all of us and we will try once more.”

That Scudetto Insigne dreams of is exactly what Juve seem to win again and again, and look set to do so yet again this coming season, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at their very best.

Sarri will be present to guide the Juventus players once more, but 28-year-old Insigne isn’t giving up yet. Realistically, Napoli still look the most potent threat to the Bianconeri’s charge for another domestic title.