Ronaldo returns for testing ahead of second season at Juventus

Juventus have already hit the track ahead of the new season and are set to be joined by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus for his first day of pre-season in the Maurizio Sarri era.

Star forward Ronaldo and midfielder Blaise Matuidi took to the Serie A club’s medical centre on Saturday to undergo physical testing ahead of the new campaign.

New boss Sarri, who succeeded Massimiliano Allegri last month, took charge of training for the first time on Wednesday.

Deciding on Ronaldo’s best role in his preferred 4-3-3 system will be a key item on the Italian’s agenda.

The 34-year-old former Real Madrid man played centrally and out wide in his first season in Turin, contributing 28 goals across all competitions.

Juve won the Scudetto but failed to advance past the Champions League quarter-finals as a youthful Ajax side cast doubt over the wisdom of the Bianconeri’s €112million investment.

One member of that Ajax side, Matthijs de Ligt, is on the cusp of moving to Allianz Stadium after the clubs reportedly agreed a fee of around €70m.

In June, after crossing paths in the Nations League final, Netherlands defender De Ligt revealed Portugal captain Ronaldo had asked whether he would be signing for Juve.

Portugal defeated Netherlands 1-0 to be crowned the tournament’s inaugural champions.