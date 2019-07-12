Serie A star Dries Mertens posts a no-filter message to his wife as he leaves for pre-season

In yet another bizarre news from the day, Serie A club Napoli’s star forward Dries Mertens posted a no-filter public message for his wife Kat Kerkhofs and as we speak, the post is now trending all over social media.

Mertens’ cheeky message on his Instagram story read: “going to miss this one, and these two also,” and it was aimed at Kerkhofs and – wait for it – her breasts! Check out the Instagram story here:

Kat Kerkhofs, who is a celebrated television presenter in Belgium, got married to Mertens back in 2015 and it was quite recently that the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary together.

Mertens also vacationed in the Bahamas with his lovely wife until recently, as you can see from his and Kerkhofs’ Instagram posts here:

But now, it appears that Belgian hitman is required back at Naples, where he is supposed to join his teammates for pre-season training and a few friendly matches ahead of the new season which kicks off soon.

In fact, his impending travel to Napoli and away from Kerkhofs could be the reason why he posted the Instagram story mentioning how he’s going to miss her. At the same time, he also made fun of her breasts, with the 32-year-old also adding that he’s going to miss “these two also” as mentioned earlier.

Mertens and Kerkhofs have been in news previously as well, for their lifestyle which is quite adventurous, so to speak. In an interview she gave to Belgian television channel Vier, Kerkhofs even claimed that the two of them “liked having sex in train toilets,” as quoted by The Sun right here.

Napoli’s pre-season friendlies begin on 13th July, with the club travelling to Turin to play against Benevento before facing Cremonese in the same venue.