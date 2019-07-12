Skriniar happy at Inter as Nerazzurri aim to challenge under Conte

Having signed a new long-term deal with Inter, Milan Skriniar says the Serie A club are aiming to mount a title challenge next season.

Milan Skriniar has reiterated his commitment to Inter as the Nerazzurri aim to challenge in Serie A under new coach Antonio Conte.

Skriniar signed a new long-term contract with Inter in May amid reported interest from a number of Europe’s major clubs.

Former Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, however, did not stay on at San Siro, with the club choosing to replace him with former Juventus and Italy coach Conte.

Inter – who finished fourth last term – are undergoing something of a rebuild, with Radja Nainggolan, a regular under Spalletti, and Mauro Icardi both likely to leave the club, while Romelu Lukaku is a reported target.

But Skriniar insists he has no plans to move on and is instead focusing on helping Inter test Juve’s domestic dominance.

“I’ve always said I wanted to stay here, I’m happy to be here,” Skriniar told Sky Italia.

“With the new coach, there could be a new system so we also have to work for this, to always do better.

“There is a great desire to work to improve. It is working hard and well, and it is important. We knew what was waiting for us with the new coach and he has been himself immediately since the first training session.

“What we know is that we have to work from the first day to the maximum because our goal is to fight for the top places.”