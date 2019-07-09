Juventus set to sign Romero as defensive stocks deepen

Maurizio Sarri is not letting Juventus’ pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt get in the way of further strengthening in defence.

Juventus are on the verge of signing another young defender with Cristian Romero undergoing a medical in Turin.

The Argentina Under-20 international visited the club’s health facility on Tuesday ahead of an expected move from Genoa reportedly worth upwards of €15million.

Romero, 21, will become Juve’s second new centre-back in less than a week following the arrival of Turkey international Merih Demiral, also 21.

That figure could rise to three if the Serie A champions finalise a fee with Ajax for teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt.

Juve and Netherlands international De Ligt have already agreed to personal terms, according to the 19-year-old’s agent, Mino Raiola.

Cristian Romero is here for his Juve medical! pic.twitter.com/95wN6IUKKF — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 9, 2019

Unlike Demiral, who joined from Sassuolo, Romero is tipped to head straight out on loan, potentially back to Genoa.

The Belgrano product made 27 appearances and scored two goals in his first season in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri has also snapped up Gianluigi Buffon, Adrien Rabiot and promising full-back Luca Pellegrini ahead of the new campaign.