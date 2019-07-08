Juventus legend reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have to do to be the best team ever

Juventus legend Edgar Davids has revealed that he wants Cristiano Ronaldo and his cohorts to win the Champions League next season, for them to be branded as the “best team ever” in modern-day football.

For years, Juventus have been the undisputed champions of Italy, also winning their eighth successive Serie A title in the 2018-19 season. That was also their 35th Serie A title overall, whereas AC Milan and Inter Milan – the Bianconeri‘s successors in the all-time list – are far behind with only 18 titles each till date.

Edgar Davids said that he is aware of Juventus’ domination in Italy but felt that they cannot be called the best football team in the world just yet. The former Juventus and Barcelona star said that the Bianconeri must win the Champions League if they want to be known as the best in the game.

Upon asked if Cristiano Ronaldo and co. is the greatest set of players seen at Turin over the years, Davids replied: “Did he reach the Champions League final? No. But I hope they can make it next year.

“It is becoming an obsession for Juventus. When you want to be the best it has to be an obsession,” he further added.

Juventus disappointed in the 2018-19 Champions League as they bottled a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against AFC Ajax, by losing to the Dutch club 2-1 in the second leg. AFC Ajax advanced to the semi-finals thanks to an aggregate score of 3-2, while Ronaldo and co. settled for a lonely Serie A title at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has also spoken up, revealing what his targets are at the club, as the Italian champions prepare for the new season under their new manager Maurizio Sarri. You can read about it right here.

Quotes via Goal.