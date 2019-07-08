Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his targets with Juventus in the 2019-20 season

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is all set and ready for his second season with Serie A champions Juventus. In a recent interview, he expressed his keenness to work under new boss Maurizio Sarri and to “win more titles”.

“I’m always ready,” Ronaldo told journalists back in his hometown of Madeira in Portugal.

“I want to have a good season, that’s always my goal. Year after year I want to do the best I can and win titles,” he further added.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was at Madeira to spend some quality time with his family, prior to rejoining his Juventus squad at Turin for pre-season matches and training. He also spoke about his hometown during the interview.

He said: “I’m proud to come here.”

“I’m here to be with my family. I’ll spend two days here and I hope everything goes well,” he signed off.

Ronaldo was vacationing in the French Riviera over the past few weeks, after he led Juventus to the 2018-19 Serie A title and his Portuguese national team to the first-ever UEFA Nations League title. The former Real Madrid star who joined the Bianconeri in June 2018, scored 28 goals and made 10 assists for them in 43 appearances last season and was also voted best player of the 2018-19 Serie A.

He, however, failed to create an impact in the Champions League as Juventus bowed out after a 3-2 defeat in aggregate to AFC Ajax in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo would be hoping that he can forget the UCL woes from the last season by leading them to the coveted trophy this time around.

