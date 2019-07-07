Theo Hernandez targets Champions League glory with Milan

He won a Champions League medal with Real Madrid and now Theo Hernandez wants to repeat the feat at new club AC Milan.

Theo Hernandez hopes to bring an end to AC Milan’s 12-year wait for European glory by adding a second Champions League winners’ medal to his collection following his move to San Siro.

After Real Madrid signed defenders Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy, 21-year-old left-back Theo opted to make a €20million switch to Milan, bringing an end to his two-year spell with Los Blancos.

Theo cost Zinedine Zidane’s team €30m when he arrived from cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid in July 2017, but he made just 13 LaLiga appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu club.

He also played three times for Real Madrid in the Champions League, helping the club to win the competition in 2017-18, and he told Milan’s official website he hopes for more success in Europe with the Rossoneri.

“I’m really excited and happy to be joining AC Milan,” said Theo. “I hope I can make history with this club.

Catch a sneak peek of Theo’s first moments as a Rossonero I primi momenti da milanista di @TheoHernandez pic.twitter.com/Tr5sIVnx1G — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 7, 2019

“I’ll give my very best for this club. AC Milan is a great club – that is why I have come here, to reach the very top and win the Champions League with the Rossoneri.

“I would like to tell you [the fans] that I’m here to make history and do my very best for you all.

“I’m delighted to be here. Forza Milan!”