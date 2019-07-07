Maurizio Sarri will take over the reins of Juventus starting next season. He will have Cristiano Ronaldo at his disposal after the forward was brought in from Real Madrid last summer. The two are said to have discussed plans for the new season in a private meeting on Ronaldo’s yacht with the details now coming to light.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri met on the former’s private yacht to discuss the season ahead. Also present was Juventus’s sporting director Fabio Paratici. Italian football journalist Aurelio Capaldi revealed exclusive details about the chat between the two in a podcast. The conversation went as follows (Daily Star):

“They talked about Sarri’s ideas on football, the way Juventus are going to play. And also Sarri wanted to know which position Ronaldo wanted to play,” said Capaldi.

“Ronaldo was very open, he said he’s only interested in winning trophies, he said ‘it’s important we make things happen, and Juventus win trophies, and for me it’s not so important to play on the left side, right side, or centre – it depends what your ideas are’.

Although he kept his future role open, Ronaldo did let Sarri in on the fact that he prefers to start on the left. However, as Capaldi stated, the Portugal international was very open to Sarri’s ideas and both men left the chat happy.

“But he also said, ‘I mainly started from left, so he made it clear he would prefer to keep starting from the left’,” said Capaldi.

“He was very open and available to discuss ideas and exchange ideas with Sarri and Sarri was very happy about the meeting.

“So it was a long chat on Ronaldo’s yacht and now they got to know each other and Sarri and Ronaldo seem to be both happy about that.”

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will soon return to Juventus following his vacation, where he will join the rest of his teammates in preparing for the season ahead.