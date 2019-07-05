Jose Mourinho reveals where he might end up managing next season

Jose Mourinho has been out of a job in football management since he was sacked by Manchester United in December, but a return for the Portuguese manager is very much still on the cards.

Now, Mourinho is widely tipped for a return to management next season, and it just might be in Serie A, as per comments he made to Sky Sport Italia.

“In the future? Always soccer, and always a high level. Italy? Could be a possibility,” Mourinho said.

This would work in tune with his comments earlier on, where he stated that he wishes to be back in management by the month of July.

“I have a lot of qualities and one of them is to respect other clubs and their management,” he told RMC.

“I have never spoken like ‘this club wanted me, they contacted me’.

“When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision I want to work from summer. I hope to be back to work in July in a project I really like.”

It looks unlikely that Mourinho could be at some of the bigger clubs in Italy, considering Maurizio Sarri is now Juventus boss and Antonio Conte is now at Inter, but a manager the caliber of Jose Mourinho should be able to find a club of his choice.