New Juventus signing turns down club captaincy and important jersey number

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon returned to the Serie A champions after a one-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Upon his return, the great goalkeeper was offered the #1 jersey by club’s premier goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Moreover, club captain Giorgio Chiellini offered him the armband but Buffon chose to turn down both the offers.

The 41-year-old has taken up the #77 jersey after signing a one-year contract with the club where he spent 17 years before moving to PSG last season. He won the Ligue 1 in his only season with the French giant.

“Thank you Szczęsny and Chiellini who immediately offered me such an offer. However, in both cases I refused. In my opinion, the first goalkeeper, who will be Szczesny, must wear the number 1. The same band should remain on Giorgio’s shoulder. I chose number 77, which brought me so much luck in Parma, thanks to which I got to Juventus,” Buffon told the reporters during his unveiling.