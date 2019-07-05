Gianluigi Buffon give his verdict on playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon sealed a return to the club after leaving PSG and provided his thoughts on lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Buffon, 41, signed a 1 year deal with Juventus that will see him play again at a club he already spent 17 years in, from 2001 till 2018. Speaking after being officially announced as a Juventus player, the Italian legend gave his thoughts on lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming season.

“It’s beautiful,” he said.

“At the end of my career I was able to play with Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe thanks to Paris Saint-Germain [and] now it will happen with Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to Juventus.

“I think that for players with my experience and with my history, to be able to end the career in such a way is a splendid gift,” he added.

Buffon made over 600 appearances for Juventus over his 17 years of service, keeping 518 clean sheets and only conceding 318 goals. It was reported that he had a clause in his contract that will allow him to make 8 more Serie A appearances that will see him break Paulo Maldini’s all time league record of 647.

Buffon left PSG after only spending a single season at the French club. It is expected that he will not replace Wojciech Szczęsny as Juventus’ first choice shotstopper.

Read Also: Buffon rejoins Juventus: The legendary Italian goalkeeper’s most memorable quotes