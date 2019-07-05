3-time Champions League winner to launch football academy in Kerala

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner and Italy legend Franco Baresi is set to launch AC Milan football academy in Kozhikode, Kerala (India).

What would be the Italian giants’ first academy in the country, is expected to be launched by the club legend in the first week of September, according to reports by Times of India. Alexandro Giyani, AC Milan International Football Academy head, visited Kozhikode to complete the formalities before the launch.

One of the representatives of Calicut Sports City LLP, who are Milan’s partners in the project, Abuthahir revealed the discussions were positive. He even said that they are trying to get club legend Paulo Maldini for the launch as well.

“We had a fruitful discussion with Giyani and he was impressed with our presentation. The academy will be run by AC Milan and we don’t have much role other than providing the infrastructure and facilities.

“We are also trying to bring Paulo Maldini but his arrival has not been confirmed yet. Even if he is not able to make it for the launch, he has promised to visit us once the academy starts functioning,” said Abuthahir as reported by TOI.