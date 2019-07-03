Inter sign Sensi from Sassuolo

Stefano Sensi was rewarded for his performances for Sassuolo with his first Italy caps last season and he has now earned a move to Inter.

Inter have announced the signing of Stefano Sensi from Sassuolo on loan with the option of a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old midfielder made the breakthrough at international level with Italy last November after impressing in Serie A.

Sassuolo’s sporting director Giovanni Carnevali recently revealed Inter were the frontrunners to sign Sensi, who had also attracted rumoured interest from fierce rivals AC Milan.

And Antonio Conte’s side have now confirmed an agreement with Sassuolo.

Inter have paid a reported €5million fee to take Sensi on loan for the 2019-20 campaign and also have the right to purchase him in a year’s time for around five times that amount.

Sensi represented Cesena in Serie B and San Marino Calcio on loan in Serie C prior to making the switch to Sassuolo in 2016.

The Nerazzurri have also added Valentino Lazaro and Diego Godin to their squad over recent days as they aim to improve upon last season’s fourth-place finish.