Reports: Maurizio Sarri’s master plan to turn Cristiano Ronaldo into a goal machine

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new boss! The Portuguese star will be coached by Maurizio Sarri next season, after the Italian moved to Turin from Chelsea. Sarri is known for his attacking brand of football and here’s how he plans to get the best out of Ronaldo himself.

According to the Daily Mail, Maurizio Sarri has drafted a master plan to get Cristiano Ronaldo back to his lethal goal-scoring form. The Portuguese phenom had a mediocre season by his standards, during which he scored twenty-eight times, with twenty-one of those coming in the league.

Sarri deploys a 4-3-3 formation with a special focus on possession-based build up. His attacking philosophy gained a lot of admirers at Napoli, as his team played free-flowing football. Belgian star Dries Mertens occupied a central role in Sarri’s system, playing through the middle as a ‘false nine’. Both Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon played either side of Mertens, creating one of Europe’s most deadly front three in the process.

The Italian football coach intends to do the same at Juventus with Cristiano Ronaldo. In a secret meeting with the former Real Madrid man, Sarri outlined his desire to use him in a similar style as with Mertens at Napoli. Moreover, Sarri also intends to deploy Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa either side of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, in order to provide him with maximum support.

Meanwhile, Sarri has reportedly asked that Ronaldo supplies him with more than thirty goals in return and also try and surpass Gonzalo Higuain’s thirty-six-goal record.