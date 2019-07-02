Adrien Rabiot reveals which former PSG teammate told him to leave and join Juventus

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot just completed his move to Juventus after leaving French champions Paris Saint Germain this June. During his unveiling ceremony, Rabiot revealed that his former PSG teammate Gianluigi Buffon advised him to join the Serie A giants.

Johann Crochet, a football journalist for Eurosport revealed what Rabiot’s exact words were, regarding former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s advice for the 24-year-old midfielder. Check out the tweet below:

🎙️ Rabiot : "Buffon m'a dit que si je voulais franchir un palier, la Juve serait le meilleur endroit pour le faire. Une ou deux saisons à la Juve valent beaucoup plus qu'ailleurs. J'ai beaucoup écouté Gigi." — Johann Crochet (@johanncrochet) July 2, 2019

According to Crochet, the Frenchman said: “[Gianluigi] Buffon told me that if I wanted to go a step higher, Juventus would be the best place to do it. Even just one or two seasons with Juve are worth a lot more than playing anywhere else.”

“I’ve listened to Gigi [Buffon] a lot, during the previous season when he came to play for my former team,” he added, as reported by Crochet.

Rabiot had a very disappointing 2018-19 season, making just 20 appearances for the Parisians across various competitions, scoring two goals and making two assists. He spent a major part of last year fighting with PSG’s management over talks of contract extension and wages.

The midfielder was also in news for celebrating during the night of PSG’s unfortunate exit from the Champions League in the round-of-16, after he was not named a part of the squad set to play Manchester United at the Parc des Princes in March.