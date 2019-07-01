Inter Milan confirm signing of Champions League finalist as Antonio Conte’s reign kicks off in style

Serie A giants Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin. The Uruguayan international will join the Italian club on a three-year deal that ends in June 2022.

It was in May that Godin announced that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid after spending nine long years with the LaLiga giants. His association with the Spanish league extends another three years as he joined Spanish side Villareal in 2007, before leaving for Los Rojiblancos in 2010 for a fee of €8million.

The 33-year-old centre-back’s tenure with Atletico ended on 30th June and he opted against another contract extension last month.

He is considered a legend at the club, having won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and two Europa Leagues, apart from reaching two UEFA Champions League finals as well.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022,” a statement from Inter Milan read.

The defender is expected to finalise his move to the club by Monday, 1st July 2019.

Godin will be joining a Nerazzurri side looking to do well in the new season, under Antonio Conte their newly-appointed manager. Earlier in 2018-19, they finished fourth in the Serie A and narrowly qualified for the Champions League next season, ahead of local rivals and arch-enemies AC Milan.