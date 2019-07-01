Juventus confirm Pellegrini-Spinazzola swap deal with Roma

Serie A champions Juventus have brought in left-back Luca Pellegrini from Roma in a swap deal involving Leonardo Spinazzola.

Luca Pellegrini has completed his switch from Roma to Serie A rivals Juventus in a deal that sends Leonardo Spinazzola the opposite direction.

The 20-year-old left-back passed a medical on Sunday having agreed terms on a four-year deal.

Juve announced a fee of €22million will be paid to Roma over the course of three years for Pellegrini, with the transfer of Spinazzola to cost Roma €29.5m across the same period.

Pellegrini made 12 appearances on loan at Cagliari during the second half of 2018-19 and will now compete against Alex Sandro for a starting spot at Allianz Stadium.

Italy international Spinazzola was loaned out seven times by the Bianconeri and leaves having played 10 Serie A games across his seven years in Turin, all coming last season.

At Roma, where the 26-year-old has penned a four-year contract, he could be considered a possible replacement for the Inter-linked Alessandro Florenzi.

The swap deal concludes a busy Sunday of transfer activity for the two clubs, with Roma sanctioning the €36m sale of defender Kostas Manolas to Napoli.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot arrived in Turin ahead of his free transfer to Juventus, while Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt has also been heavily linked with an €80m switch to the Serie A champions.