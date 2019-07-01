WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo trains with former Olympic silver medalist ahead of the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man who constantly pushes his boundaries to improve his abilities to any extent possible. Apart from skills and talent in football, the 34-year-old is also well-known for his training and fitness regime that lets him maintain his position as one of the fittest athletes in the world.

He is already one of the fastest footballers around and for some strange reason, he is even faster when running with the ball than running without it! And now, the Portuguese GOAT apparently wants to improve his pace even more, as he has been reported to train with former Olympic sprinter and 2004 Athens Olympics’ 100m silver medalist, Francis Obikwelu.

Watch the video right here:

Ronaldo esteve a treinar a velocidade com Francis Obikwelu. pic.twitter.com/ObDxmEyqUF — B24 (@B24PT) June 30, 2019

Looks like the Juventus superstar wants to leave no stone unturned, in preparing for the upcoming season. Though the Bianconeris won the Serie A in 2018-19, they had a relatively mediocre season as they failed to create an adequate impact in both the Italian cup and the Champions League.

Their Champions League defeat was especially painful, as they lost to AFC Ajax in the quarter-finals at home, after doing well to tie the away-leg 1-1. Ronaldo, who is particularly known as a Champions League stalwart, might be looking to add another European title to his career, which is why he is already training so intensely.

Francis Obikwelu – in case you did not know – is an African-born Portuguese sprinter. The highest point of his career was the 2004 Olympics, where he recovered from a non-medial position in the second half of the 100m sprint finals, to finish as runner-up just 1/100 second after gold medalist and then World Champion, Justin Gatlin.

Obikwelu is also the unbeaten European record holder in 100m sprint event, tied alongside Jimmy Vicaut at 9.86 seconds.