Reports: Juventus to make new signing second highest paid player in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo – who earns three times more

Juventus are about to seal a deal for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot that will make him the second highest paid player in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo. But the gap in pay between him and the rest of the pack is pronounced, to say the least.

beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri tweeted out the top 10 earners list in Serie A and, unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo sits pretty in the number one position.

What is telling is that Adrien Rabiot, who reports suggest is close to signing on with Juventus on a free, has been made the second highest earner in the league with €9 million in wages per year. However, he still only earns below a third of what the Portuguese superstar takes home.

Juventus also roster 8 out of the top 10 earners in the league, with Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) and Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) the only two non-Juventus players to feature on the list.

Other names on the list include Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Sami Khedira.

Top10 Serie A best paid Juventus currently owning 8 out of 10 1. CR7 31m€

2. Rabiot 9

3. Higuain 8.5

4. Dybala 7

5. Ramsey 6.9

6. Pjanic 6.5

7. Donnarumma 6

8. Douglas Costa 6

9. Khedira 6

10. Koulibaly 6 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 28, 2019

Juventus have had a busy summer, with the departure of coach Massimiliano Allegri, and recently appointed former Napoli and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. On top of that, they have snapped up Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer and are touted to seal the deal for Adrien Raboit as well.

Another player they are extremely interested in is Ajax centre back Matthijs de Ligt.