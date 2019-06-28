Manchester United target calls Maurizio Sarri ‘crazy’ following Juventus appointment

After a brief one-year gap, Italian manager Maurizio Sarri is all set to make a return to the Serie A, as he will manage Juventus starting next season. Sarri was Premier League side Chelsea’s manager last season and had also helped them lift the Europa League title.

Sarri formerly used to coach another Serie A side Napoli and almost led them to the Serie A title in 2017-18. In a new interview, Napoli star defender and Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly recalled a “crazy” story about his former manager, upon understanding that he set to make a return to the Italian league next summer.

On the day of the birth of Koulibaly’s son in 2017, Napoli had an important Serie A game in a few hours. Despite the fact that his wife needed him to stay at the clinic, Koulibaly chose not to let the club down after Sarri’s repeated pleas and travelled to the stadium to join the team – only to find out that he had been benched!

The full story goes thus (based off Koulibaly’s interview in The Players’ Tribune):

“The best part [about Napoli] for me is that my son was born here. And I will never forget this day, because it is a crazy story that sums up everything about Napoli.

You see, my wife went into the clinic in the morning, and we were playing Sassuolo at home that night. We were in a video analysis session, and my phone kept vibrating. I usually turn it off, but I was worried about my wife.

She called me five or six times.

Our manager at the time was Maurizio Sarri. He’s a very intense guy. So I didn’t want to answer. Finally, I ran outside and picked up the phone and my wife said, “You have to come now. Our son is coming.”

I go to Sarri and I say, “Mister, I’m sorry but I have to go now! My son is coming!”

Sarri looks at me and says, “No, no, no. I need you tonight, Kouli. I really need you. You can’t go.”

I say, “This is the birth of my son, Mister. You can do whatever you want to me. Fine me, suspend me, I don’t care. I am going.”

Sarri looks so stressed, and he is smoking his cigarette. Smoking, smoking, thinking … then finally he says, “O.K., O.K., you can go to the clinic. But you have to be back for the match tonight. I need you, Kouli!”

I raced over to the clinic as fast as I could. If you have never been a father for the first time, then you cannot understand this feeling. You can’t miss the birth of your son. I arrived at the clinic at noon, and thank God, at 1:30, a little Neapolitan was born. We named him Seni. It was the happiest day of my life.

At 4 p.m., I got a call from Mr Sarri. This guy … you just have to understand … he’s crazy. I say this in a good way, but he is crazy!

He says, “Kouli?! Are you coming back?! I need you! I really need you! Please!”

My wife was still resting, and she probably needed me, too. But I didn’t want to let my teammates down because I love them, really. And I love the city of Napoli. I got the blessing of my wife, and I went to the stadium. So then I am getting ready to play, and Sarri comes into the dressing room and puts up the team sheet. And I am looking … looking … looking….

My number is not there.

I said, “Mister! Are you kidding me?”

He said, “What? It is my choice.”

He put me on the bench!

He didn’t even start me!

I said, “Mister! My son! My wife! I left them! You said you needed me!”

He said, “Yes, we need you on the bench.”

All of this drama, and I am not even starting!

I think about this now, and I want to laugh. But at the time, I want to cry.”

Fair to say that if Koulibaly does move to Manchester United, his teammates will have a lot of stories to discuss!