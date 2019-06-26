Reports: Reason why Cristiano Ronaldo left a €20,000 tip for the staff at the Greek hotel he stayed in

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left a mega €20,000 tip for the staff at the hotel he stayed in to thank them for allowing him to enjoy his holiday in peace.

Ronaldo has been on holiday, as has been well publicised on his Instagram account, in the France Riviera with his family and friends. Apart from hiring a private yacht to enjoy the sun and the sea, the Portuguese sensation has also been in holiday in a hotel in Greece.

It was there that he reportedly met Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri to discuss his role in the Sarriball system next season and the targets for the team going forward.

It is being reported by the Greek media, via AS, that Ronaldo tipped the hotel staff heavily when he left as a token of his thanks for not leaking his whereabouts to the paparazzi.

Ronaldo, who is on holiday with his partner, children and friends, was reportedly thankful to have enjoyed a peaceful stay away from the cameras and media attention.

The Portuguese sensation capped off a successful 2018/19 season with the UEFA Nations League victory, thereby solidifying his claim to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

However, as things stand, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi are the two frontrunners for football’s greatest individual prize.

