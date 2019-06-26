Roma bring in Petrachi as new sporting director

Gianluca Petrachi will take over as Roma’s sporting director from July 1 as the long-term successor to Monchi, who left in March.

Roma have appointed Gianluca Petrachi as their new sporting director after reaching an agreement with Serie A rivals Torino.

Petrachi has signed a three-year deal to succeed Frederic Massara, who filled the role following Monchi’s exit in March.

The 50-year-old will officially begin his new role with Roma on July 1 and is fully aware of the task at hand.

“Coming to Roma is an exciting and stimulating opportunity for me,” Petrachi told his new club’s official website.

Welcome to #ASRoma, Gianluca Petrachi! The new sporting director will begin work on July 1. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 25, 2019

“Roma are an ambitious and incredibly stimulating adventure for me. I know well the expectations of such an important club. That’s why I immediately accepted this challenge.”

Petrachi’s appointment comes two weeks after Paulo Fonseca was unveiled as the club’s new head coach.

“I am pleased to be able to welcome Gianluca to our team,” chief executive Guido Fienga said.

“With his skills, I am sure he will be an important asset within the club’s management structure.”

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season, three points behind fourth-placed Inter.