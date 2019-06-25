Reports: Roma legend Francesco Totti offered route back to football by English club

If anyone mentions Francesco Totti, you instantly think AS Roma. However, despite retiring at the Italian club, the legend might be offered a route back into football with another team.

Former Italy International Marco Borriello has revealed that an English club wishes to offer Totti a way back into playing football, and that might just be Leeds United.

“I know that a great leader of an English team has made him a proposal to go back to playing football. Radrizzani of Leeds? I don’t know,” he said, according to Sky Italia and Sport Witness.

The stunning return is far from complete, and these are just rumours at this point, but Totti does seem to be a little frustrated at his boyhood club, recently leaving his role at the club after publicly going against the owners.

‘Like dying’ – Totti delivers emotional Roma farewell speech

So perhaps it is time for a change for the Italian legend, who has done it all in a glittering career that just might have a second innings to it.

The lure of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds can be hard to ignore at times, and though the club isn’t playing Premier League football just yet, there is plenty to look forward to for one of England’s most well-known football teams.