Serie A |

James not sure where he’ll play amid Napoli speculation

Colombia star and Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

Napoli target James Rodriguez discussed his future amid Colombia’s Copa America campaign.

James Rodriguez is unsure where he will be playing in 2019-20 as the Colombia and Real Madrid midfielder continues to be linked with Napoli.

Serie A side Napoli want James, whose future is up in the air after Bayern Munich did not take up the option to sign the star permanently following a two-year loan deal.

James does not appear wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid are looking to raise funds after a busy transfer window.

Asked about his future amid Colombia’s Copa America campaign in Brazil, James said: “Right now I’m only thinking about the Copa America.

“I still don’t know where I’ll go but I want to be calm. The decision depends on the club [Real Madrid].

“There are people with a lot of power there, I can’t do much. I haven’t spoken with Zidane.”

Colombia are through to the Copa America quarter-finals, with James and his team-mates set to face Chile.

Comments