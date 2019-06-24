First big hoax of the season – Napoli shut down Allan & Insigne sale rumours

Allan and Lorenzo Insigne are not for sale despite claims to the contrary by an Italian newspaper, with Napoli hitting back on Monday.

Napoli have hit out at media reports claiming Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to the sales of Allan and Lorenzo Insigne, calling speculation “the first big hoax of the season”.

Brazil midfielder Allan and Italy international Insigne are two of Napoli’s most valuable assets and have been linked with moves – the former apparently particularly interesting Paris Saint-Germain.

A report by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Ancelotti had given Napoli chiefs the OK to the players’ sales in order to raise the funds required to sign Kostas Manolas, James Rodriguez and Hirving Lozano.

But Napoli moved to shut down such speculation on Monday, insisting the players are not for sale.

La Gazza scrive che Ancelotti avrebbe detto Ok alla vendita di Allan e Insigne. Possiamo definirla la prima grossa bufala della stagione. I giocatori del Napoli non sono in vendita. E non è arrivata nessuna offerta degna del loro valore. Se dovessero arrivare verranno valutate. — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) June 24, 2019

A brief statement on Twitter read: “The Gazza [Gazzetta] writes that Ancelotti has said OK to the sales of Allan and Insigne.

“We can call that the first big hoax of the season. Napoli players are not for sale, and no offer worthy of them has come in. If offers arrive, they will be evaluated.”

Allan featured 33 times in Serie A last term as Napoli finished as runners-up for a second successive season, while Insigne made 28 appearances, netting 10 goals.