Uncertain Koulibaly suspects he will stay at Napoli

A host of major European clubs are interested in Kalidou Koulibaly, but the centre-back seems willing to stay at Napoli.

Kalidou Koulibaly suspects he will stay at Napoli next season despite links with numerous major European clubs, though he is not 100 per cent certain.

Koulibaly, 28, joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world’s leading centre-backs.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Napoli’s bitter rivals Juventus are all said to be particularly keen on him, though Partenopei chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has not made things easy, reportedly holding out for €120million.

Koulibaly seems relaxed about his future and appears to be in no rush to force a move while he is away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping them begin their campaign with a 2-0 win over Tanzania on Sunday.

“I don’t know [if I will still be at Napoli], I think so, but I have to play the Africa Cup of Nations and then after that I’ll go back to Napoli,” Koulibaly told Goal.

“Everyone’s speaking about me, but I’m only speaking about Senegal, because that’s my objective and I want to achieve something big with Senegal.

“I don’t want to talk about my future at the moment, I prefer to talk about Senegal. Senegal achieved something great [on Sunday]. I am 200 per cent with Senegal and 200 per cent with the 15 million Senegalese people.

“I’m relaxed, I want to focus on the AFCON and after that return to Napoli and we’ll see what happens. The most important thing now is to win with Senegal.”

Senegal’s remaining Group C matches will see them go up against Algeria and Kenya.