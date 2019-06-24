Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo making the important decisions at Juventus after Maurizio Sarri appointment

According to recent reports from Italy, it is none other than Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who takes the most important decisions at his club Juventus. The 34-year-old is apparently so important that Maurizio Sarri the new manager flew to France just to meet the star while he was enjoying a holiday.

In their latest article related to the relationship between Sarri and Ronaldo, Italian newspaper Libero referred to Sarri as “vice-Ronaldo”, meaning “assistant to Ronaldo”, as you can see in the tweet posted below:

According to Calciomercato who reported the news, it is a strong statement that clearly indicates who calls the shots at the Serie A club. The Italian news agency further added that Sarri rushed to meet the five-time Ballon d’Or winner immediately after his appointment, regardless of the fact that the latter was on vacation at the French Riviera.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus only last summer, but is already one of the most important players at the club. He helped them win the Serie A title last season and was also voted the best player of the league for doing so.

Meanwhile, Sarri who was formerly the manager of Premier League club Chelsea, joined the Italian giants after handing Chelsea the Europa League title last season. The former Napoli manager replaces Massimiliano Allegri who left the Turin club at the end of the 2018-19 season.