Gilardino urges Cutrone to leave AC Milan

Patrick Cutrone’s goal for Italy Under-21s against Belgium rekindled speculation about the AC Milan striker’s future at club level.

Patrick Cutrone should leave AC Milan in order to improve himself as a player, according to former San Siro striker Alberto Gilardino.

Italy Under-21s forward Cutrone, thought to be valued at €25million by Milan, scored for his country at the U21 European Championship against Belgium on Saturday, rekindling speculation about his future at club level.

The 21-year-old was the subject of interest from LaLiga and the Bundesliga in January, according to his agent, and Gilardino told Gazzetta dello Sport that he should seek more regular first-team opportunities elsewhere after making just 12 starts for Milan in 2018-19.

Asked whether he would advise Cutrone to leave, former Italy international Gilardino replied: “Yes, because he would have more chances to play continuously.

“His future may lie away from Milan, where he might be given the chance to become a very important player.”

Cutrone’s second full season as a first-team player for the Rossoneri saw him score just three Serie A goals – seven fewer than he netted in 2017-18 despite making six more appearances.

Gilardino, who struck 36 goals in 94 league appearances for Milan, said Cutrone would be a worthwhile investment for another club.

“This year he has improved and can already do everything,” said Gilardino, who won the Champions League with Milan in 2007.

“[He can] play out wide, behind the main striker, or as a centre-forward.

“He is young and already expensive, but I would sign him.”