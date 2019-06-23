Kean and Zaniolo broke rules ‘several’ times, says Di Biagio

Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo forced Italy Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio to step in after they repeatedly broke team rules.

Italy Under-21 head coach Luigi Di Biagio took action against Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo after repeated breaches of team discipline.

Juventus striker Kean was an unused substitute as the Azzurrini claimed a 3-1 win over Belgium on Saturday to keep their hopes of a semi-final place at the European Under-21 Championship alive.

To what extent Kean and Roma attacking midfielder Zaniolo – who was suspended for the Belgium match – will be involved, should the hosts reach the knockout stages as the best second-placed side in the group phase, is unclear.

Di Biagio claimed the pair failed to respect rules on “several occasions”, following reports of them being late for a team meeting, and felt he had to step in.

“We are a group, there are rules,” he told reporters.

“If they are not respected several times – I repeat, on several occasions – the coach has a duty to intervene.

“I have the duty to train and educate these boys who have grown with us in a certain way.

“Whether we win or not is irrelevant compared to the importance of the team.”

Asked whether Kean and Zaniolo would be involved in any semi-final, Di Biagio replied: “I will answer that in a couple of days.”

Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A outings last season, while Zaniolo also enjoyed a breakthrough campaign – the 19-year-old making 27 appearances in Italy’s top flight after joining Roma from Inter.