Napoli is his home he’d never play for another club – Hamsik to Roma rumours rebuffed

Marek Hamsik has been linked with a return to Serie A with Roma, four months after departing Napoli, but his agent has ruled out a move.
Ex-Napoli captain Marek Hamsik “has no intention” of swapping Dalian Yifang for Roma as he could never play for another Serie A club, according to the player’s agent.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Saturday that Roma are eyeing a swap deal involving Hamsik and Javier Pastore.
But the Slovakia international’s representative Martin Petras has ruled out an instant return to Serie A while his client remains under contract with Dalian.
“Marek is absolutely happy in China and has no intention of returning to Europe right now,” Petras told Sky Sport Italia.
Marek #Hamsik‘s appearance in #NAPPSG means he has overtaken Giuseppe Bruscolotti at the top of the all-time Napoli appearance charts. 512 games – a true #Napoli legend! pic.twitter.com/TTVCELyNZ6
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 6, 2018
“Besides, Napoli is his home and his family in Italy, so he’d never play for a different club.”
Hamsik usurped legendary forward Diego Maradona to become Napoli’s all-time leading scorer in December 2017.
He joined Dalian in a reported €20million deal four months ago and has scored once in 11 league matches since his arrival.