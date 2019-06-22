Napoli is his home he’d never play for another club – Hamsik to Roma rumours rebuffed

Marek Hamsik has been linked with a return to Serie A with Roma, four months after departing Napoli, but his agent has ruled out a move.

Ex-Napoli captain Marek Hamsik “has no intention” of swapping Dalian Yifang for Roma as he could never play for another Serie A club, according to the player’s agent.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Saturday that Roma are eyeing a swap deal involving Hamsik and Javier Pastore.

But the Slovakia international’s representative Martin Petras has ruled out an instant return to Serie A while his client remains under contract with Dalian.

“Marek is absolutely happy in China and has no intention of returning to Europe right now,” Petras told Sky Sport Italia.

Marek #Hamsik‘s appearance in #NAPPSG means he has overtaken Giuseppe Bruscolotti at the top of the all-time Napoli appearance charts. 512 games – a true #Napoli legend! pic.twitter.com/TTVCELyNZ6 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 6, 2018

“He wants to respect his three-year contract with Dalian. He wishes to achieve important targets with the Dalian jersey and win as much as possible.

“Besides, Napoli is his home and his family in Italy, so he’d never play for a different club.”

Hamsik usurped legendary forward Diego Maradona to become Napoli’s all-time leading scorer in December 2017.

He joined Dalian in a reported €20million deal four months ago and has scored once in 11 league matches since his arrival.