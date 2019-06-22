Bentancur renews Juventus contract

Juventus are reportedly close to signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but they have first moved to secure the future of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new five-year contract with Juventus, keeping him with the Serie A champions until 2024.

Bentancur enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2017-18 and the 21-year-old continued his development by making 40 appearances across all competitions for Juve last term.

Former Boca Juniors player Bentancur’s previous deal had been set to expire in 2022 and he had been linked with Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona.

But Juve have now tied down the midfielder, who is a key player in Uruguay’s side at the ongoing Copa America, to a new long-term deal.

Bentancur’s position may well be under threat next season, however, with Juve reportedly close to an agreement to sign Adrien Rabiot as a free agent once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Should Rabiot arrive he may also be joined by compatriot Paul Pogba, who has been heavily linked with a return to Juve after hinting at a desire to leave Manchester United after three seasons.