OFFICIAL: Juventus star signs new deal till 2024

Italian champions Juventus have confirmed that their star midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new contract at the club that will keep him at Turin until 2024.

On Saturday, 22nd June, the Bianconeris themselves announced the news via Twitter and released a video along with the tweet to celebrate the occasion. Watch the video below:

The Uruguayan player arrived at the Serie A club from South-American side Boca Juniors in 2017 July, for a fee of around €12.5million. He was also a very important part of Juventus’ first team in the 2018-19 season, eventually ending his campaign with 31 Serie A appearances, seven Champions League appearances and one appearance each in the Copa Italia and the Supercoppa Italia.

The 21-year-old also scored two goals and made three assists during the season.

Bentancur has been the subject of a lot of transfer speculation this summer, after it was reported that former manager Massimiliano Allegri’s departure from the club in May would cause the 21-year-old player to find a new club next season. He was even linked to Premier League club Arsenal and La Liga giants Barcelona for a greater part of April and May 2019.

However, all the rumours regarding his transfer have now been trashed, with the midfielder now set to remain at Juventus for another five years.