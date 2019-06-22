Di Francesco appointed by Sampdoria

Just three months after he was sacked by Roma, Eusebio Di Francesco has landed another Serie A job after taking charge of Sampdoria.

Sampdoria have named Eusebio Di Francesco as their new coach, replacing Marco Giampaolo after his move to AC Milan.

Di Francesco was sacked by Roma in March but will be back in Serie A next season after signing a three-year deal.

Samp finished ninth in the table last term, largely due to 26 goals from evergreen striker Fabio Quagliarella, who topped Serie A’s scoring charts.

“Di Francesco is the best choice for our goal to keep improving Samp,” said club president Massimo Ferrero.

“He comes with knowledge, experience, good football, desire and mentality. Welcome, Eusebio.”

Samp beat champions Juventus 2-0 at home on the final day of the 2018-19 season.