Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set for position change at Juventus after Maurizio Sarri appointment

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the main stay at Juventus, but the appointment of Maurizio Sarri could have changed things up ever so slightly.

Football Italia are among the sources reporting that Sarri chose to visit Ronaldo on vacation, in order to discuss a possible positional change in his line up that could see CR7 change into ‘CR9’.

Sarri used Eden Hazard at Chelsea and Dries Mertens at Napoli before that in a false nine role, and he intends to do the same with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

‘I’ll wear anything as long as I’m not naked!’ – Sarri

The Italian manager admitted that though he did coach a lot of big name players at Chelsea, Ronaldo would be a big step forward, and he appears to have big plans for him too as a result.

The use of ‘Sarriball’ may have irked a few sections of Chelsea fans while he was at Stamford Bridge, but the proof was in the pudding.

Eden Hazard had yet another sensational season for the Blues, while Chelsea won the UEFA Europa League (UEL) and managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) by virtue of their Premier League finish as well.

It remains to be seen whether the new change will work, but it surely will be intriguing to watch.