Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what happens when opposition fans boo him

If you take the names of some of the greatest players to grace the game of football, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s name will definitely be found at the top of the list. Ronaldo is also famous for how he regards his opponents and recently, he revealed what happens when opposition fans boo him.

“I need to be at my best inside and outside the pitch and we feel well only when we fight against the best. I like strong rivals because they push me to do my best. Their fans can boo me but I use their boos to improve and become unstoppable,” the Juventus forward was quoted as saying by Calciomercato, in a recent interview.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner began his senior career at Portuguese club Sporting CP where he played 30 games before joining Manchester United. That is where his meteoric rise began, with him scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances across six seasons.

In 2009, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid and over a span of nine years, he became a legend of the club, leading them to four Champions League trophies in five years. He scored 450 goals for the club across 438 appearances, before joining Italian champions Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The 2018-19 season was also fruitful for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 28 goals in 43 appearances en-route to his maiden Serie A title win. He was also crowned the Player of the Year of the Italian league.