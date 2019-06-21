Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo prepared to pay Kathryn Mayorga again to make rape charges disappear

Cristiano Ronaldo may be arguably the best player in the world, but scrutiny on his personal life is never ending. His involvement in an alleged rape case has dominated much of his performances at Juventus last season, and he looks dead set on clearing his name.

The Mirror are now reporting that Ronaldo’s lawyers are willing to settle outside court in the alleged rape case filed by Kathryn Mayorga against the superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains his kids to be like him

The report says that the lawyers are keen to enter into mediation instead of heading for a trial, and want a judge to dismiss the case that has tainted the star footballer’s reputation recently.

The legal team of the Juventus star are even ready to accept a ruling that would “compel arbitration” if that means there will not be a trial to find out if Ronaldo was guilty or not.

In such a situation, an expert mediator would be appointed to handle proceedings and listen to both the parties.

The alleged incident took place in a night club in Las Vegas back in 2009, where Mayorga alleges that CR7 raped her in his luxury suite, and then even paid her £295,000 as “hush money” which she accepted.

Ronaldo has denied all the charges levelled against him.